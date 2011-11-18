Comedian Daniel Tosh Salutes Oregon Football Team In His Season Finale

Photo: Comedy Central

On the popular show Tosh.O this season, host Daniel Tosh has worn a different college shirt for each episode. Well, he took it to a new level in the season finale by wearing nine different shirts representing the University of Oregon.Of course, this is mimicking the Oregon Ducks football team which is well-known for pushing the limits of football uniform design.



So far this season, Oregon has worn a different uniform combination for each of their 10 games, including a whopping six different helmets.

