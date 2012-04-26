See How One Man Moved Into The Wilderness And Turned His Back On Currency For Good

Photo: BBC

More than a decade ago, Daniel Suelo, just shy of 40 at the time, took his entire life savings – $30 in cash – and dumped it all inside a phone booth. Then he turned his back on currency for good.



Living off the land, Suelo’s managed to survive by bobbing from cave to cave in Utah’s wilderness and foraging whatever food he needs to get by.

As he told the BBC, his goal has always been simple: “To stay free from the illusion of money.”

