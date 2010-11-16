Daniel Snyder's 8 Worst Redskin Contracts

Photo: AP

Donovan McNabb’s five-year deal (with $40 million guaranteed) seems pretty crazy, until you remember that the man who gave it to him is Daniel Snyder.The “generous” owner of the Redskins has made a habit of doling out bloated, long-term contacts to ageing superstars — with a little help from his rotating cast of bumbling general managers — and usually getting a very poor ROI to boot.



However, when you pay $800 million for a football team, a few inflated salaries aren’t going to keep you awake at night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.