A former Washington Football Team employee says he made a film for owner Daniel Snyder that included nude angles of the team's cheerleaders at a photoshoot

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images

A former employee of the Washington Football Team told The Washington Post that he was ordered to film cheerleaders at a bikini photoshoot from alternate angles to catch nudity for team owner Daniel Snyder.

Snyder and former lead announcer and senior vice president Larry Michael denied the allegations.

In July, The Washington Post reported allegations made by former team employees of sexual harassment within the organisation.

In 2017, The New York Times reported that cheerleaders claimed they were watched by team employees during bikini photoshoots and used as escorts for male sponsors and suite holders.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A former employee of the Washington Football Team says he was ordered to film the team’s cheerleaders from alternate angles at a bikini photoshoot to catch nudity for team owner Daniel Snyder.

The former employee, Brad Baker, told The Washington Post in a bombshell report that the team’s former lead announcer and vice president Larry Michael told staff to make the film for Snyder.

According to Baker, the staff was to catch what Michael called “the good bits” or “the good parts,” where cheerleaders, who were covered for the photoshoot, inadvertently exposed themselves between shots.

“Larry said something to the effect of, ‘We have a special project that we need to get done for the owner today: He needs us to get the good bits of the behind-the-scenes video from the cheerleader shoot onto a DVD for him,'” Baker told The Post.

According to The Washington Post, the film, shot in 2008, is 10 minutes long and set to classic rock. The Post also reported a film shot in 2010 that featured a close-up of a cheerleader’s pubic area, covered only by body paint.

Michael denied the allegations to the Post. He abruptly left the team in June.

While Snyder and the team did not respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment, he later issued a statement saying he was unaware of the cheerleaders’ videos and did not order them.

Wednesday’s report from The Washington Post also included allegations from a former cheerleader, Tiffany Bacon Scourby, who said that Snyder encouraged her to go to his friend’s hotel room to “get to know each other better.”

In his statement, Snyder doubted the claims made by Scourby

“This article is riddled with questionable and unnamed sources, decades-old allegations, and is not a reflection of The Washington Football Team today,” Snyder said.

In July, The Washington Post reported about allegations of a toxic work culture within the team, in which female employees said they often faced sexual harassment, verbal abuse, and solicitation. Snyder was not specifically accused of harassment but was blamed for allowing the culture to persist.

The team’s handling of cheerleaders also came under fire in 2017, when The New York Times reported that team employees watched cheerleaders during a bikini photoshoot. Several of them were later forced to escort male sponsors to a night club and later to a party on a suite holder’s yacht, in which women were given money for twerking contests.

On Wednesday, Snyder said he would accept blame for the culture within the organisation, saying he was too “hands-off” but would now take more control in running the franchise.

“I have admittedly been too hands-off as an owner and allowed others to have day-to-day control to the detriment of our organisation. Going forward, I am going to be more involved, and we have already made major changes in personnel bringing in new leadership to drive cultural transformation on and off the field.”

Statement from Dan Snyder in response to the allegations in today’s Washington Post: pic.twitter.com/vuvfUAO4q0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.