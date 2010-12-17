Daniel Snyder Gives Fortunes To Bad Players Then Makes Them Practice In aeroplane Hangars

Photo: AP

It seems like Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder is willing to give anyone who’s ever touched a football a multi-million dollar contract. But his free-spending doesn’t extend over to the ‘Skins’ practice facilities. This week the Redskins’ practice field was frozen so the team ended up practicing in a local gym. Just a few weeks ago they practiced at an Ashburn “Lifetime Fitness” gym due to bad weather. And earlier in the year, the team practiced in an aeroplane hangar.



How is it that a franchise that is basically swimming in money can’t find a better place to practice? The Redskins gave Albert Haynesworth a $101 million deal to sit on the bench, but splurging on a decent practice facility is an unnecessary luxury. And you wonder why they’re 5-8.

