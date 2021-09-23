The father of missing 24-year-old geologist Daniel Robinson said it’s ‘hurtful’ to see more attention and urgency paid to Gabby Petito’s case

Daniel Robinson has been missing since June 23. Buckeye Police Department

The father of missing 24-year-old geologist Daniel Robinson says he wishes his son’s case saw as much urgency as Gabby Petito’s missing person case.

Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving his job in Buckeye, Arizona, in July 2021, and while police recovered his vehicle, they have not found Robinson.

His father, David Robinson, told CNN that he has sympathy for the family of Petito, a 22-year-old who was missing for several days before she was found dead near Grand Teton National Park over the weekend.

But Robinson said he wishes his son, who is Black, had as much national attention.

He said it’s “hurtful” to see the case involving Petito, who was a young white woman, receive nationwide attention while he’s been searching for his son for months.

“You wish you lived in a world where everything was equal but it’s really not equal,” he told CNN.

Robinson’s family is offering a $US10,000 ($AU13,810) reward for information that helps find him and has set up a GoFundMe to cover costs connected to the search.

Anyone with information relating to Robinson is urged to call Buckeye PD at 623-349-6400.