Daniel Ricciardo says the 'budgie smuggler nine' don’t deserve further punishment

The nine. Picture: Getty Images

Australian motor racing champion Daniel Ricciardo has called for the nine Australians arrested in Malaysia for stripping to their swimmers to be freed from jail.

The men, including Jack Walker, a policy adviser to Turnbull government minister Christopher Pyne, have spent four nights in jail and are due to appear in court today after beingarrested for stripping down to their swimmers at Sunday’s Malaysian F1 race to celebrate Ricciardo’s victory.

The nine, aged between 25 and 29, reportedly chanted “Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi oi oi” for several minutes, and drank beer from shoes to celebrate fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo’s first F1 win in two years.

Ricciardo told the Herald Sun the “pretty harmless” act doesn’t deserve more jail time for the men.

“It sounds like they have learned their lesson and I don’t think they will be doing that again any time soon in Malaysia,” he said.

“I see it as pretty harmless.

“I respect the laws in Malaysia but beyond that I don’t think they deserve any further punishment.”

They now look set to be charged by Malaysian authorities with “intentional insult” and public indecency. The swimmers featured the Malaysian flag. They face up to two years in jail.

The Herald Sun has more.

NOW READ: The intriguing story behind the Sydney company whose swimmers 9 Australians wore when arrested in Malaysia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.