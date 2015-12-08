This early audition proves that Daniel Radcliffe was born to play Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe was just 12 when he was picked to play Harry Potter.

This screen test for “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which was recently discovered on YouTube, shows that he was born to be a star.

After running through a few scenes, he was asked to try on the trademark Potter glasses to make sure they fit. Not only did he have to act like Potter; he had to look like him too. Thousands of people auditioned, but Radcliffe proved to be the one true Harry Potter.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin

