Behold, The Trailer For Daniel Radcliffe's First Post-'Potter' Movie (VIDEO)

Is Harry all grown up? Or is he just really stressed out?



Both seem to be true in the trailer for “The Woman in Black,” Daniel Radcliffe’s first movie since graduating from the decade-long “Harry Potter” series.

(The $17 million budget is only, you know, $364 million less than the last movie he made. Hope the craft services on “Woman” weren’t too subpar.)

Although the trailer paints the film as a pretty traditional horror flick, “The Woman in Black” also looks to have a certain style and aesthetic that might separate it from the run-of-the-mill haunted house genre.

If it does successfully tap into the gothic tradition, as made famous by Edgar Allen Poe, H.P. Lovecraft and Charlotte Perkins Gilman, that would be a serious plus.

See the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.