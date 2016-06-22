'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe reveals the advice Donald Trump gave him when he was 11 years old

Donald Trump once gave advice to an 11-year-old Daniel Radcliffe.

The “Harry Potter” movie franchise’s star told Seth Meyers on Monday’s “Late Night” that he met the Republican presidential candidate when they were both guests at NBC’s “Today” show.

“I was really nervous and 10, 11 years old and I’ve never been on live TV before, and just terrified,” the actor said.

Luckily for the worried Radcliffe, someone asked Trump if he wanted to meet the young “Harry Potter” star. That would give Trump the chance to hand down some of his unique wisdom to Radcliffe.

The actor, now 26 years old, told Meyers, “[Trump] was like, ‘How are you?” And I was like, ‘I’m really nervous. I don’t know what I’m going to talk about on the show.’ And he just said, ‘You just tell them you met Mr. Trump.’ To this day, I can’t even relate to that level of confidence.”

Radcliffe added, “How weirded out would [the audience] be? ‘That British kid really loves Trump. He’s really into real estate.’ “

Watch Radcliffe tell the story of meeting Trump below:

