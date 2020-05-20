Daniel Radcliffe says he texted Rupert Grint to congratulate him on becoming a father

Evan Agostini/AP Daniel Radcliffe congratulated Rupert Grint on becoming a father.

Daniel Radcliffe participated in a virtual interview for Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday and said that he texted “Harry Potter” costar Rupert Grint to congratulate him on the recent birth of his first child.

In early May, a representative for Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome confirmed to Insider that they welcomed a baby girl.

“I’m so happy for him,” Radcliffe said. “It’s very, very cool. It is also super weird for me to think that we are all of the age where we are having children, but we definitely are.”

“I texted him the other day,” Radcliffe said during a virtual appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” with host Andy Cohen on Monday.

In April, a representative for Grint, 31, and longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome, 28, confirmed to Insider that the two actors were expecting their first child together. The following month, the pair welcomed a daughter.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” a representative said in a statement to Insider. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Radcliffe and Grint rose to fame for portraying Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, respectively, in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, based on novels written by J.K. Rowling. They starred in eight “HP” films released between 2001 and 2011.

Warner Bros. Pictures Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Daniel Radcliffe met on the set of the first ‘Harry Potter’ movie.

Grint is the first of the franchise’s main young actors to welcome a child. Radcliffe has been dating Erin Darke, who he met on the set of the 2013 movie “Kill Your Darlings,” for eight years. “HP” costar Emma Watson(Hermione Granger) has been linked to a few people over the years, most recently a businessman named Leo Alexander Robinton, who she was photographed kissing.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) appears to be single, though fans have been shipping him and Watson for years, and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) also doesn’t appear to be in a relationship. Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) was last linked to Simon Hammerstein, but it’s unclear if they’re still in a relationship. Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) has been married to Angela Jones since 2018.

Watch Radcliffe’s “WWHL” interview in the video below.

