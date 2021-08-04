Daniel Radcliffe revealed there are 2 other ‘Harry Potter’ characters he’d want to play in a reboot

Daniel Radcliffe would be down to play other ‘Harry Potter’ characters in a reboot. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Warner Bros.

Daniel Radcliffe shared who he’d play in a “Harry Potter” reboot during a recent podcast appearance.

Radcliffe, who starred as Harry, said he’d like to play Sirius or Lupin in a potential reboot.

J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series (and the films based on the books) are a cultural phenomenon.

Daniel Radcliffe is open to taking on other roles for a hypothetical “Harry Potter” reboot.

While appearing on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Radcliffe and his current costars from the TBS series “Miracle Workers” all revealed who they’d play in a “Harry Potter” reboot when asked by the podcast’s host, Josh Horowitz.

“I would probably want to go with like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin,” Radcliffe said. “Those were always the two characters that I was like, ‘They’re great.'”

Sirius Black and Remus Lupin’s roles were played by Gary Oldman and David Thewlis, respectively, in the beloved films based on controversial author J.K. Rowling‘s book series.

Though talks of a “Harry Potter” reboot would make fans happy, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. HBO Max and Warner Bros. told the New York Post in a statement Tuesday that “there are no ‘Harry Potter’ series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform.”