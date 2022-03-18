Daniel Radcliffe says he’s ‘never going to say never’ to reprising his role as Harry Potter but he has no interest in returning anytime soon

Daniel Radcliffe. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Warner Bros.

Daniel Radcliffe has presently ruled out returning as Harry Potter but won’t say it’ll never happen.

The actor said he feels like he “made it out of ‘Potter’ OK” and would be hesitant to return.

“To go back would be such a massive change to my life,” he said.

Daniel Radcliffe has officially ruled out reprising his role as Harry Potter in the iconic fantasy franchise — for now.

In a New York Times interview with costars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum about their new film “The Lost City” published Thursday, Radcliffe addressed whether he’d return to his breakthrough role after appearing in the HBO Max reunion special, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which was released January 1.

“This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want,” Radcliffe said. “But I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore.”

“I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of ‘Potter’ OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life,” he continued.

Radcliffe added: “I’m never going to say never, but the ‘Star Wars’ guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

Emma Watson, producer David Heyman, Daniel Radcliffe, director Chris Columbus, and Rupert Grint at the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,’ the second film in the franchise. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage via Getty Images

The New York Times interview cited Chris Columbus, who directed the first two “Harry Potter” movies, telling The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021 that he would love to direct a feature adaptation of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

“Cursed Child” is a two-part play written in 2016 that picks up 19 years after the seventh book “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” and focuses largely on Harry’s younger son, Albus Severus Potter.

“A version of ‘Cursed Child’ with Dan, Rupert and Emma at the right age, it’s cinematic bliss,” Columbus said. “To able to actually see these adult actors now back in these roles? Oh, yeah. It would be amazingly fun to make that film — or two films.”