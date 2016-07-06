Daniel Radcliffe goes undercover with white supremacists in the intense trailer for 'Imperium'

Lionsgate Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Imperium.’

If anyone is still making Harry Potter jokes about Daniel Radcliffe, they won’t be after seeing the British actor in the first trailer for “Imperium.”

The thriller, which is inspired by a true story, features Radcliffe as Nate Foster, a young, idealistic FBI agent, who goes undercover to take down a white supremacist terrorist group.

Radcliffe, sporting an American accent, plays Foster as squeamish and nervous in his undercover role, which of course drives the nonstop intensity of the trailer.

“Imperium” is directed by Daniel Ragussis, who also cowrote the film with Michael German, a former agent who spent years inside the neo-Nazi movement.

“We’re witnessing a surge in far-right groups all across Europe; in some cases they’re nearly winning national elections,” Ragussis told Entertainment Weekly. “We have a stereotype of what it means to be a white supremacist, but when I began collaborating with Michael [German] and doing my own research, I was stunned by the depth and the extent of this movement.”

“Imperium” will be released in theatres and on demand on August 19.

Watch the full trailer:

