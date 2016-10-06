Daniel Radcliffe is sitting on a $100 million fortune -- and barely spending any of it

Daniel Radcliffe has a whole lot of Harry Potter money, but the Brit isn’t living lavishly.

He says in a new interview that since his last time starring in the franchise, 2011’s “Deathly Hallows — Part 2,” his fortune has mostly gone unspent.

“I don’t really do anything with my money,” the actor recently told the Belfast Telegraph. “I’m very grateful for it, because having money means you don’t have to worry about it, which is a very lovely freedom to have. It also gives me immense freedom, career-wise.”

CBS News estimates Radcliffe’s earnings from the Potter films at about $95.6 million.

In the interview, Radcliffe admits he’s very content to keep working on films, and he’d rather focus on the quality stuff than “make loads of money on crap films.”

“I don’t know what my life looks like without regularly being on a film set. I’d go crazy. I’m one of the lucky few who loves my job,” he said.

In fact, his love of movies seems to get a bit morbid. On how he’d like to die, he said: “On a film set, ideally. I want to ruin someone’s day. I want to have them suddenly go, ‘Dan’s just dropped dead in front of the camera; we have to get his double on.'”

