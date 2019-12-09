'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe says he feels 'really terrible' for Meghan Markle because of the scrutiny she faces

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images Daniel Radcliffe says he feels terrible for the Duchess of Sussex.

“Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe says the media attention he faced while filming the movie franchise is just a fraction of what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going through.

The actor added that he “feels really terrible” for the Duchess of Sussex, who only joined the royal family in 2018.

“That’s why I always thought their relationship was sweet, cause I was like, ‘man, she must love you if she wants to get involved in this crazy life,” Radcliffe told People Now.

While the actor admitted he doesn’t “take a huge interest” in the royal family, Radcliffe told People Now he is aware that “Meghan Markle is being treated to the full force of the British media.”

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018.

“It must be insane. I cannot imagine … you know, what I have and what I went through is like a fraction of what they have and went through.

“And they went through it from birth,” Radcliffe added, referring to Princes Harry and William. “They didn’t even get like, you know, 10 years like I did.

“So while I’m not into the institution of the monarchy, I have a huge amount of respect and empathy for them.”

The Duchess of Sussex recently said she’s struggling to deal with the fame in an emotional ITV interview.

When asked how the increased media attention had affected her physical and mental health, Markle said: “Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging.

“And then when you have a newborn, you know?”

“Also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK,” she added. “But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

The duchess later announced plans to sue British tabloid the Mail on Sunday, after the newspaper published private excerpts from a letter she sent to her father earlier this year.

A legal spokesperson for Markle said at the time that publishing excerpts of the letter was “part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband.”

