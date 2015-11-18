Daniel Radcliffe reveals the truth about what the rest of the world thinks of Southern accents

Daniel Radcliffe loves Southern American accents.

And so does the rest of the world.

In an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Radcliffe and Maron talked about accents. Specifically, Southern American accents.

“The thing I always find hilarious about America is that America and Americans have a thing about the Southern accent as sounding sort of dumb,” Radcliffe said.

“Whereas the rest of the world thinks they sound f***king cool. We’re all just like, ‘They sound like cowboys, they sound tough, they sound awesome.’ That is a great accent.”

Maron, who is American and isn’t from the south and doesn’t have an accent, said that while of course you’d think, as an American actor, you’d get a coach to learn, say, a fake Russian accent, it didn’t occur to him the same would be true for Southern accents.

“Well of course!” Radcliffe said, confirming what my international colleagues would probably agree is true: Americans have a very hard time being introspective about their own culture.

Radcliffe — who rose to fame as a child actor playing Harry Potter — was just in Virginia shooting a movie in which he played an American with an American accent (though this part did not require a Southern accent), added that the irony is that the nicest people in America are found in the South.

Maron, of course, agreed.

You can listen to the whole interview here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.