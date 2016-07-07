Watch 'Harry Potter's' Daniel Radcliffe infiltrate a white supremacy group in the trailer for 'Imperium'

“Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe continues his diverse departure from the world of wizardry in “Imperium,” a story inspired by true events wherein a young FBI agent infiltrates a group of white supremacists bent on committing acts of terrorism.
Radcliffe recently played the role of a farting corpse in the critically-acclaimed fantasy “Swiss Army Man.”
“Imperium” is scheduled to be released on August 19.
