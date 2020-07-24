30 things you probably didn't know about Daniel Radcliffe

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame for his role as Harry Potter.

Daniel Radcliffe gained worldwide recognition thanks to his starring role in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

Even though the actor has shared lots of details about himself over the years, there are some things fans might not be aware of.

For example, Radcliffe is a big fan of Spider-Man, can recite all the elements that make up the periodic table, and once accidentally drank antifreeze.

Daniel Radcliffe became famous worldwide after making his debut as the titular character in the “Harry Potter” franchise in 2001.

With a total of eight “HP” films and numerous interviews, fans have learned a lot about the British actor. But there are some fun facts about Radcliffe that followers might not know about him, from the famous costar who taught him to play a Beatles song to his childhood celebrity crushes.

Here are 30 things you probably didn’t know about Radcliffe.

His go-to karaoke song is Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady.”

Jason DeCrow/AP ‘The Real Slim Shady’ appears on Eminem’s ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ album.

Radcliffe revealed the fact during a 2018 interview with BuzzFeed.

While going “undercover” with GQ, the actor also shared the backstory of a viral video that showed him flawlessly reciting the lyrics to the iconic song while at a pub.

Radcliffe, his girlfriend, and his costars from “Swiss Army Man” did karaoke when they had a break from filming the 2016 movie. The actor also said that he knew all the words to the track since he was nine years old.

If you’re impressed by his rapping in that video, you can also watch him nail Blacklists’ “Alphabet Aerobics” on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

He wants to get tattoos at some point, but keeps holding off for a practical reason.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t have any tattoos.

Radcliffe told Wired that if he did get tattoos, makeup artists would likely end up needing to cover them up for movie and TV roles.

“Every time I think about getting one, in my head, the voices of all my makeup artist friends come into my head being like, ‘Screw you. You think we want to come in half an hour earlier to cover your tattoos before you do a topless scene? We don’t,” the actor explained.

Cameron Diaz was one of Radcliffe’s earliest celebrity crushes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM Cameron Diaz has starred in movies like ‘What Happens in Vegas’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels.’

“I had pictures of her and Drew Barrymore taped to my bedroom wall,” the actor told Us Weekly in 2014.

Radcliffe also told BuzzFeed that he “was infatuated with Kirsten Dunst” after he saw her in “Get Over It” and “Spider-Man.”

“That whole upside-down kiss moment … I think that was a moment for a lot of us,” he said of Dunst’s character, MJ, locking lips with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in the 2002 movie.

His favourite movie of all time is “12 Angry Men.”

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0050083/ ’12 Angry Men’ was released in 1957.

Radcliffe shared the fun fact with Vogue during a round of “73 questions.”

The 1957 movie, which was nominated for three Oscars and four Golden Globes, focused on 12 members of a jury discussing a murder trial involving an inner-city teenager.

He’s a big fan of ping pong and thinks he’d probably be able to beat “Harry Potter” costar Rupert Grint.

Evan Agostini/AP Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint at the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’ in 2011.

“[We] were evenly matched at table tennis on the ‘Potter’ set,” Radcliffe told Us Weekly in 2014. “I like to think I could take him now.”

Radcliffe also told Variety that he became obsessed with the hobby (and a bit competitive) while working on “Order of the Phoenix.”

“One night, me and my hair dresser Will must have played 50 games, just because nothing else was going on,” he said. “It was one of those things that starts off friendly, and then you’re f—ing furious with each other.”

Fans of Radcliffe might have seen him show off ping pong skills with Vogue. He also couldn’t resist the urge to play while attending an Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party in 2015.

Spider-Man is the superhero Radcliffe most relates to, and he once dressed up as the webslinger at San Diego Comic-Con.

Sony Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He briefly mentioned his affinity for the superhero during a Vogue interview and explained to MTV why the Spidey costume was a great choice to go incognito at SDCC.

“He’s a great superhero and covers the face, so it was perfect,” Radcliffe told MTV’s Josh Horowitz at the convention in 2014.

The actor went on to say that he was able to walk around the event in disguise and take photos with people who had no idea that he was under the costume.

Previously, Radcliffe also told Metro UK that he “would have been a good Spider-Man, but the boat has sailed on that and I’m very happy to watch Tom Holland do it. He’s fantastic.”

Radcliffe found out that he landed his life-changing role as Harry Potter while taking a bath.

Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

“I was in the bath, I guess talking to my mum about something, I don’t know what, and then my dad came in,” he said during an interview with Thrillist.

Radcliffe, who got the part when he was 11 years old, added: “I remember hearing the phone ring, and I remember it being picked up, and then three minutes later my dad just came up the stairs and he was like, ‘They’re going to tell you officially tomorrow, but we’ve just got the call sounding us out, it’s happening,’ and I freaked out.”

He’s often mistaken for “Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner, Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images Daniel Radcliffe said he’s been mistaken for Elijah Wood.

“He’s been mistaken for me, I am mistaken for him very often,”Radcliffe told Wired in 2019. “I had a makeup artist on one of my last jobs telling me that I had been in a movie with Vin Diesel that she had just seen the trailer for.”

He accidentally drank antifreeze on the set of the 2013 movie “Horns.”

Todd Williamson/Invision for Sony/AP Daniel Radcliffe in October 2013.

Radcliffe filmed the movie in Canada and had to endure cold temperatures. Because of the weather, antifreeze was put in the water to avoid it turning to ice, but the actor was completely unaware.

“I drank a full cup of non-potable water,” he told Conan O’Brien in 2014.

Radcliffe went on to say that he “got horrendously ill” and never saw any signs posted in his trailer that warned him about the water.

“It was a disgusting, feverish three days,” he added.

He met his girlfriend, Erin Darke, on the set of the 2013 movie “Kill Your Darlings.”

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Acura Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke in January 2016.

“Our characters in the film meet and flirt with each other, and the director kind of got us to improvise and we had just met, so there is this weirdly cool, sweet record of us meeting for the first time and flirting,” he told Wired.

He took two pairs of glasses from the “Harry Potter” movies.

Warner Brothers Harry Potter’s rounded glasses are iconic.

Radcliffe has one pair from the first movie and another from the last one.

“The ones from the first film are absolutely tiny now, but they are very sweet,” he told the Daily Mail in 2011. “They are all lens-less as well. There was rarely ever any glass in the actual glasses, because of filming problems with reflections.”

He’s not on social media, and plans to keep it that way.

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Daniel Radcliffe poses for photos with fans in August 2014.

“I just know that if I were on Twitter, I would be the kind of person that gets into fights,” Radcliffe told Wired in 2019.

Speaking to GQ in 2016, the actor also said: “I’m of the belief that that’s not something I should have in my life. I don’t think it’s good for me. I think that I stay more sane the less I interact with the internet.”

George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, and Paul Rudd are a few actors he’d love to work with.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Paul Rudd is known for his role as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I just want to work with people you can get on with, and you have a good rapport with, and those are definitely some of them,” Radcliffe said during his Reddit AMA.

He also listed the Coen Brothers, Wes Anderson, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Christopher Nolan as some directors he’s a fan of.

His “party trick” is being able to recite all the elements that make up the periodic table.

John Sciulli/Getty Images Daniel Radcliffe has a unique talent.

He showed off the skill during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” in 2010 and gushed about Tom Teher being a “hero” for crafting a song called “The Elements.”

Radcliffe also told Us Weekly that he learned from watching a video he found on YouTube.

He’s a big fan of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” and knows that fans probably would disagree with his pick.

Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.’

“I love the last one [“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2], but I also really love the fifth, which is not a lot of people’s favourite, I kind of realise,” Radcliffe said while participating in Wired’s autocomplete interview. “I love it because of the relationship of Harry and Sirius [Black, played by Gary Oldman]. And you get a lot of Gary Oldman in that movie.”

He added: “That was my favourite one, probably to film as well. We had a really, really good time making that one.”

Like his onscreen character, Radcliffe says he’s a Gryffindor.

Warner Bros. Pictures Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.’

“I absolutely think I would be in Gryffindor! But there’s never any doubt of that for me,” He said during a 2014 Reddit AMA. “Yeah. I like, maybe I’m just biased because I played one for so long, but I could never picture myself in any other colours.”

He had a shaving mishap right before attending the premiere for “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Daniel Radcliffe at the ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ New York premiere in November 2002

During an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2015, Radcliffe recalled being young at the time and wanting to get rid of his “bad teenage mustache.”

After shaving the barely-there hair, he also trimmed his sideburns. In an effort to even them out, Radcliffe kept going and went too far along his hairline. Luckily, a hairstylist was able to comb his locks forward to disguise the error.

Radcliffe attributes his impressive American accent to shows like “The Simpsons.”

FOX ‘The Simpsons’ has been on TV since the late ’80s.

The actor told Conan O’Brien that the animated series “was the show that I ran home to watch every night at 6 o’clock on BBC2.”

Growing up in England, he was “so suffused by American culture” with shows like “Friends” and “Fraiser” and the “Toy Story” movies.

“I used to be really into WWF and I would play with wrestling action figures and give them American accents, so I think I’ve been practicing since I was about nine,” he added during his2014 RedditAMA.

Radcliffe has a mild form of dyspraxia, which is a neurological disorder.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP The disorder impacts his motor skills.

Because of his developmental coordination disorder, some of Radcliffe’s motor skills are affected.

In a statement given to the Daily Mail in 2008, the actor’s representative said, “Thankfully his condition is very mild and at worst manifests itself in an inability to tie his shoelaces and bad handwriting.”

He went through 60 to 70 wands while making the “Harry Potter” movies.

Warner Bros. Pictures The final ‘Harry Potter’ movie was released in 2011.

The wands were also “created on-site,” according to a fact sheet from Leavesden Studios, where the movies were filmed.

Behind-the-scenes footage from the “HP” movies also show Radcliffe using the wands as drumsticks or poking people, which may explain how they got damaged.

He’s been “obsessed” with wolves since he was a child.

Dawn Villella/AP Images Daniel Radcliffe loves wolves.

In his Reddit AMA, Radcliffe said that his spirit animal is a grey wolf.

“Harry Potter” costar Gary Oldman taught him how to play the bass line of the Beatles’ “Come Together.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Gary Oldman played Sirius Black.

“I was learning bass at the time and he plays bass,” Radcliffe told Thrillist. “I went in one morning – I was 14 – and just looked up to him so much. He had his bass in there and was teaching me the thing. That was amazing.”

The actor also called that moment “immortal in my memory” in his Reddit AMA.

Radcliffe agreed to make a cameo in the 2015 movie “Trainwreck” before seeing a script.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Daniel Radcliffe in July 2015.

The actor played a dog walker in a movie that played within “Trainwreck.” He was approached by director Judd Apatow about the role while backstage at the Broadway play “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” which Radcliffe starred in.

“He said, ‘Hey, do you want, like, to do a bit in our film?'” Radcliffe told BuzzFeed News in 2015. “I thought he was joking, honestly, because I’d never had such a casual job offer in my life. I was like, ‘If I say yes now, am I committing?'”

Radcliffe didn’t wear green contacts for his “Harry Potter” role because his eyes had a bad reaction to them.

Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

In a discussion between Radcliffe and “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, which appeared on the DVD/Blu-ray for “Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the two stars recalled the writer being vocal about aspects of the movies that deviated from the books.

In Rowling’s novels, Harry has green eyes like his mother, Lily. Because Radcliffe had “a very extreme reaction to contact lenses,” the idea was scrapped.

“I said, ‘The only really important thing is that his eyes look like his mother’s eyes. So if you’re casting Lily, there needs to be a resemblance, but they don’t absolutely have to be green.'” Rowling recalled of her conversation with producer David Heyman.

He can roll his tongue in unusual ways.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Daniel Radcliffe in 2014.

You can watch him curve his tongue three different ways in this video with GQ (at the 4:18 mark).

Radcliffe was pranked by Alan Rickman and Michael Gambon on the set of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”

Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.’

The specific scene involved Radcliffe and other actors sleeping on the floor of the great hall while Snape and Dumbledore spoke. As they filmed, a fart machine interrupted Gambon’s lines, and made it look like Radcliffe was the source of the noise.

Radcliffe explained the incident during his Reddit AMA and said it “came from a very unexpected place.”

“They waited until like, the camera had come in for this huge DRAMATIC developing shot, and then unleashed this tremendous noise in the great hall,” Radcliffe wrote.

Radcliffe added: “I think I laughed a lot, was probably a bit embarrassed, but it was really really funny.”

Radcliffe quietly published poetry under the name Jacob Gershon, but the secret came out years later.

Stephen Lovekin/ Getty Images Daniel Radcliffe in 2011.

They appeared in Rubbish magazine and fans found out in 2009. Radcliffe’s pseudonym was the result of his middle name (Jacob) and the Jewish version of his mum’s maiden name (Gresham).

He did some pranking of his own, and Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) was the victim.

Warner Bros. Pictures Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid.

Radcliffe previously changed the language on Coltrane’s phone to Turkish, and the actor told IGN that “the jokes have got worse.”

“I think he’s got a hankerin’ to be a comedian,” Coltrane said in 2004.

His “ideal breakfast” would include eggs Benedict.

Matthew Mead/AP Daniel Radcliffe is a big fan of eggs Benedict.

In his Reddit AMA, Radcliffe said that the eggs plus a cereal called Crunchy Nut, milk, and bacon would be the best combination. He also told Us Weekly that he “could eat eggs Benedict for breakfast every day.”

His first AOL username was “dannyboyrad.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Daniel Radcliffe in February 2013.

The actor told MTV that someone else came up with the name.

