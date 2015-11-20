Daniel Radcliffe struggled with a drinking problem for years after 'Harry Potter,' then got sober

Daniel Radcliffe has been sober for more than two years, but the journey from alcohol addiction wasn’t easy.

In a conversation with Marc Maron for his “WTF” podcast this week, Radcliffe opened up about his addiction, which started while he was filming the “Harry Potter” franchise.

Cast as Harry Potter when he was 10, Radcliffe says he struggled to return to reality following the franchise’s end in 2011.

“There was definitely a time when I was coming out of ‘Potter’ and I was into the real world, suddenly I was in a world where I’m not going to have that consistency anymore,” he said on “WTF.” “I’m not going to see all those people every year. I’m not going to have my friends around me all the time.”

“I was pretty inconsolable on the last day of ‘Potter.’ I was really worried,” he added. “I was living alone, and I think I was really freaked out… I drank a lot, as has been recorded.”

The drinking, he said, stemmed from trying to seem normal when he was going out in public. He realised he had a problem and got “bored” with the feeling he had waking up.

He previously spoke about his addiction in a 2012 interview with Heat magazine.

In that interview he said, “I can honestly say I never drank at work on ‘Harry Potter.’ I went into work still drunk, but I never drank at work… I can point to many scenes where I’m just gone. Dead behind the eyes.”

Radcliffe said that he’s found it easier to stay away from drinks in America than in England.

“And even at work, people in America go, ‘Hey, do you want to go out for a coffee?’ ‘What? Yeah, I suppose I do,'” he said. “That’s what I can do now. It’s very different.”

