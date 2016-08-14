Daniel Radcliffe said he would punch someone to work with this director

Daniel Radcliffe really wants to work with Wes Anderson.

So much so that the actor said he would punch someone for the opportunity to work with the “Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Royal Tenenbaums” director.

“Me and another actor friend of mine once had a conversation about directors we would legtimately maim somebody else to work with — not so that the person would suffer any permanent damage but if you said you can get to work with this person if you just punch someone, would you do it?” Radcliffe said during the Q&A portion of a TimesTalks promoting his new film “Imperium.” “And it ended up being Wes Anderson, Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, and the Coen brothers, for me. I like people who make weird movies, as is becoming apparent as I list them.”

“Imperium” director Daniel Ragussis said his actor of choice would be Daniel Day-Lewis.

“You’re obviously just going to get us naming the best people in the world,” Radcliffe joked with the audience member who asked which director he’d like to work with.

Radcliffe has expressed his interest in working with Wes Anderson before, when he answered the same question in a Reddit AMA in 2014.

“It’s directors I suppose I get more excited about than actors,” Radcliffe said in the AMA.

Watch the TimesTalks interview, including the audience Q&A, with Daniel Radcliffe and “Imperium” director Daniel Ragussis:



