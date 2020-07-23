Every single Daniel Radcliffe movie, ranked

Warner Bros.; CBS Films; Lionsgate Daniel Radcliffe has worked on a variety of films outside of the ‘Harry Potter’ series.

Daniel Radcliffe first sky-rocketed to fame as the lead character in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) and the seven films that followed.

After the success of the fantasy franchise, Radcliffe has shown his range by starring in everything from comedies to horror films.

Here is every movie in Radcliffe’s filmography, ranked according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

Radcliffe’s lowest-rated film is “Playmobil: The Movie” (2019).

STXfilms Daniel Radcliffe voiced Rex Dasher in ‘Playmobil: The Movie.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17%

Summary: In the animated film “Playmobil: The Movie,” Marla (voice by Anya Taylor-Joy) tries to save her brother after they’re both sucked into a world made of Playmobil toys.Along the way, they meet secret agent Rex Dasher (voiced by Radcliffe) and evade the capture of Emperor Maximus (voiced by Adam Lambert).

Critics felt that “Playmobil: The Movie” failed to measure up to similar kids’ entertainment like “The Lego Movie” (2014).

“[‘Playmobil’ is] best watched running in the background of a playdate for preschoolers, buried under the noise of kids’ own imaginations but offering the occasional distraction from a total toddler meltdown,” Yolanda Machado wrote for The Wrap.

The actor played Sean in “Beast of Burden” (2018).

Momentum Pictures Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Beast of Burden.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Summary: “Beast of Burden” follows pilot Sean Haggerty (Radcliffe) as he flies drugs across the US-Mexican border. Throughout the journey, he is forced to choose between cooperating with the US Drug Enforcement Administration or remaining loyal to the cartel.

Critics praised Radcliffe’s central performance but held little regard for the film’s shoddy script and flimsy plot.

“‘Beast of Burden’ places a number of burdens on the audience, almost none of which are worth enduring,” Kenneth Turan wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

He was Igor in “Victor Frankenstein” (2015).

20th Century Fox James McAvoy and Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Victor Frankenstein.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

Summary: In “Victor Frankenstein,” Igor Strausman (Radcliffe) attempts to bring his master Victor Frankenstein (James McAvoy) back from the brink of madness as he tries to create a cure for death and achieve immortality.

The fantastical film proved too silly for some critics, who felt like the adaptation did a disservice to Mary Shelley’s source material.

“Taken as a lurid, B-movie-style pantomime fantasy, the film is quite fun but it is vexing to see actors of the calibre of McAvoy and Radcliffe reduced to such abject mugging,” Geoffrey Macnab wrote for The Independent.

Radcliffe played Walter Mabry in “Now You See Me 2” (2016).

Lionsgate Films Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Now You See Me 2.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Summary: In the sequel to “Now You See Me” (2013), master magicians J. Daniel (Jesse Eisenberg), Dylan (Mark Ruffalo), Merritt (Woody Harrelson), Lula (Lizzy Caplan), and Jack (Dave Franco) are blackmailed into pulling off a seemingly impossible heist by tech magnate Walter Mabry (Radcliffe).

Critics praised the talent of the ensemble cast but felt that “Now You See Me 2” started to unravel after stacking too many twists on top of each other.

“Unfortunately the sleight-of-hand thrill of live magic becomes an unconvincing sledgehammer on the screen: layer after layer of trickery and rushing about lead to exhaustion,” Kate Muir wrote for The Times.

He starred as Ignatius Perrish in “Horns” (2014).

Radius-TWC Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Horns.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Summary: In the horror fantasy “Horns,” Ignatius “Ig” Perrish (Radcliffe) uses his newfound demonic powers to track down his late-girlfriend’s murderer. The only problem is that he’s the no. 1 suspect.

Radcliffe was showered with praise for his acting performance, but critics were generally divided on the merit of the film itself.

“Radcliffe is amazing, and the film is worth the price of admission just for his performance,” Johnny Gayzmonic wrote for Fanboys of the Universe. “It’s just unfortunate that the film around him is guilty of a bit of sloth.”

The actor played Maps in “December Boys” (2007).

Warner Independent Pictures Daniel Radcliffe in ‘December Boys.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Summary: The coming-of-age drama “December Boys” centres on four orphans growing up in 1960s Australia. After they travel to a seaside town, a rumour spreads that one of them could be up for adoption and causes tension in the group.

Critics were split on “December Boys,” with some calling it heartwarming and others reducing it to a heavy-handed melodrama.

“It packs in the schmaltz and spells out all the life lessons in case you weren’t paying attention,” wrote Fred Topel for Can Magazine.

He was Miles in the action film “Guns Akimbo” (2020).

Saban Films Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Guns Akimbo.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53%

Summary: Set in the near future, “Guns Akimbo” centres on Miles (Radcliffe), a video-game developer who wakes up one day to find guns attached to his hands as an unwilling contestant for a dangerous underground deathmatch.

A high-octane tonic of violence, gore, and flying bullets, “Guns Akimbo” earned mixed reviews from critics.

“[A] brash, crass, often mind-numbing ride,” Gary Goldstein wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

Radcliffe played Yossi Ghinsberg in “Jungle” (2017).

Momentum Pictures Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Jungle.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Summary: In the intense drama “Jungle,” Yossi Ghinsberg (Radcliffe) and his three friends set off into the Amazon rainforest for an unforgettable journey. But a horrific accident leaves him stranded and fighting to survive.

Like other films on this list that didn’t fare well with critics, many reviewers still enjoyed Radcliffe’s acting performance even if they didn’t universally share that same love for the film.

“Some hallucinogenic episodes and fantasy sequences don’t really work, but Radcliffe’s wild-eyed grit keeps us watching to the end,” Jason Best wrote for What’s on TV.

He starred as Arthur Kipps in “The Woman in Black” (2012).

CBS Films Daniel Radcliffe in ‘The Woman in Black.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Summary: This supernatural horror film, set in 20th-century London, centres on burgeoning lawyer Arthur Kipps (Radcliffe) who travels to a remote village where residents report being terrorised by a ghostly woman clothed in black.

Bone-chilling and genuinely scary, “The Woman in Black” wasn’t exactly received as a home run, but it did hit a few high notes for most critics.

“A few well-trodden horror tropes aside, I needed the distraction of my phone and the safety of a blanket to keep me safe from ‘The Woman In Black,'” wrote Ed Travis for the blog Hollywood Jesus.

The actor played Tim Jenkin in “Escape from Pretoria” (2020).

Momentum Pictures Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Escape from Pretoria.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Summary: Based on a true story, the drama “Escape from Pretoria” follows Tim Jenkin (Radcliffe), who plots to escape Pretoria Central Prison after being taken as a political prisoner in the apartheid era.

Although it followed a formulaic structure, “Escape from Pretoria” was largely praised as a strong and effective drama.

“A solid, if familiar, genre film with a true-history backdrop,” wrote John DeFore for The Hollywood Reporter.

He was Manny in “Swiss Army Man” (2016).

A24 Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Swiss Army Man.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Summary: In “Swiss Army Man,” just as he is about to give up all hope, stranded islander Hank (Paul Dano) sees a body wash ashore. After he dubs the corpse “Manny” (Radcliffe), Hank forms a connection with him and tries to bring his new friend back to life.

Brimming with bodily functions and odd twists and turns, “Swiss Army Man” may not be for everyone, but it’s worth seeing at least once, according to critics.

“The movie is cheerfully gross, surreally funny, and oddly touching,” M. Faust wrote for The Public.

Radcliffe played John “Jack” Kipling in “My Boy Jack” (2007).

Warner Home Video Daniel Radcliffe in ‘My Boy Jack.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Summary: Based on a true story, “My Boy Jack” follows Rudyard (David Haig) and Caroline Kipling (Kim Cattrall) as they desperately search for their son Jack (Radcliffe) after he’s reported missing in action during World War I.

Overflowing with emotion, “My Boy Jack” moved critics, who became emotionally invested in the characters’ journies.

“[Radcliffe] simply soars,” David Wiegand wrote for the San Francisco Chronicle. “He is the heart of the film, even when he’s not onscreen.”

He starred as Wallace in “What If” (2014).

CBS Films Zoe Kazan and Daniel Radcliffe in ‘What If.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Summary: In the romantic comedy “What If,” medical-school dropout Wallace (Radcliffe) is still recovering from a string of bad relationships when he meets Chantry (Zoe Kazan). Although they share an instant spark, Chantry reveals that she has a long-term boyfriend named Ben (Rafe Spall).

Funny and heartfelt, “What If” was loved by many critics, even if it followed the familiar tropes of other romantic comedies.

“Its plotting is predictable but Kazan and Radcliffe make a thoroughly engaging double act,” Geoffrey Macnab wrote for The Independent.

The actor played Mark in “The Tailor of Panama” (2001).

Columbia Pictures Daniel Radcliffe, Lola Boorman, and Jamie Lee Curtis in ‘The Tailor of Panama.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

Summary: In the spy film “The Tailor of Panama,” tailor and ex-con Harry Pendel (Geoffrey Rush) crosses paths with British spy Andrew Osnard (Pierce Brosnan), complicating his relationship with his wife, Louisa (Jamie Lee Curtis), and son, Mark (Radcliffe).

Entertaining and humorous, “The Tailor of Panama” earned high marks from critics.

“If you think the spy-thriller genre has been streamlined and spoofed and subverted until nothing new can be done to it, think again,” Peter Rainer wrote for New York Magazine.

He was Allen Ginsberg in “Kill Your Darlings” (2013).

Sony Pictures Classic Dane DeHaan and Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Kill Your Darlings.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

Summary: The romantic drama “Kill Your Darlings” centres on the true story of Beat Generation-poet Allen Ginsberg (Radcliffe) and his relationships with writers like William Burroughs (Ben Foster) and Lucien Carr (Dane DeHaan) during their years at Columbia University in the early 1940s.

“Kill Your Darlings” was praised by critics as a sincere and quietly powerful biographical drama.

“A kaleidoscopic historic present of youthful horseplay, frenzied ambitions for revolutionising the world of art and ideas, and polymorphous teenage desire,” Nigel Andrews wrote for the Financial Times.

Radcliffe played Harry Potter in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” (2010).

Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

Summary: In the penultimate film of the “Harry Potter” series, Harry (Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) evade capture from Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) as he and his followers grow in power.

Although some critics argued that it was overstuffed, the film was widely viewed as a thoughtful and mature entry in the canon.

“‘Part 1,’ like its predecessors, has been made with great care, craft and attention to detail,” Rafer Guzmán wrote for Newsday. “It is also darker and more foreboding.”

He returned as the lead in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007).

Warner Bros. Michael Gambon and Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Summary: In his fifth year at Hogwarts, Harry (Radcliffe) tries to prepare his friends and classmates for an inevitable battle with the Dark Lord (Fiennes) as government involvement encroaches on their school.

Critics praised “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” for its cutting-edge special effects and powerful performances from an ensemble cast.

“By focusing the story on Harry and his exploits, [director David] Yates dispenses with many of the novel’s subplots and is able to push the story forward, ominously foreshadowing the dark times to come,” Bruce Diones wrote for The New Yorker.

The actor appeared as himself in the documentary “The Standbys” (2012).

Sunchaser Entertainment Daniel Radcliffe is featured in the Broadway documentary.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: The documentary “The Standbys” follows underappreciated Broadway actors. For every lead in a live performance, there’s an understudy standing by to play the part, and this documentary follows three of those actors to tell their stories.

Radcliffe, who has starred on Broadway, was featured in the documentary.

Chock-full of memorable subjects and riveting stories, “The Standbys” was praised by critics as a worthwhile documentary.

“For those who are familiar with this universe, ‘Standbys’ is a worthwhile refresher course; for those who aren’t, it’s an eye-opener,” Simi Horwitz wrote for Film Journal International.

He originated his role as Harry in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001).

Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe starred as Harry Potter in the popular film series.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Summary: After his 11th birthday, young wizard Harry Potter (Radcliffe) is whisked away to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As he learns to cast spells and discovers the secrets of his family’s past, Harry befriends Ron (Grint) and Hermione (Watson).

Reviewers were charmed by “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” saying that it started the series off on a magical note.

“Harry Potter’s first venture onto the screen is a solid blockbuster,” Jami Bernard wrote for New York Daily News.

Radcliffe returned as Harry in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009).

Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Gambon in ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Summary: “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” finds Harry (Radcliffe), Ron (Grint), and Hermione (Watson) in their sixth year at Hogwarts and follows them as they navigate love and dating. All the while, Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) prepares Harry for a dark quest.

With a larger scope than previous “Harry Potter” films, the sixth movie made critics appreciate the bigger budget and more ambitious story.

“With its deft handling of teen yearning and affection, ‘Half-Blood Prince’ manoeuvres mysteries of heart and hankering that resound in worlds magic and Muggle,” Lisa Kennedy wrote for The Denver Post.

The actor played the lead in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002).

Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Summary: After returning to Hogwarts for his second year, Harry (Radcliffe) finds himself at the centre of swirling rumours that connect him to Lord Voldemort (Fiennes).

Packed with more adventure and danger, “Chamber of Secrets” wowed critics by taking the best elements of the first movie and improving upon them.

“‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ is darker, funnier and finer than its forerunner ‘Harry Potter and the [Sorcerer’s] Stone,'” Lizzie Rusbridger wrote for The Guardian.

He made a cameo appearance in “Trainwreck” (2015).

Universal Pictures Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Trainwreck.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Summary: In the comedy “Trainwreck,” New York journalist Amy (Amy Schumer) is proud of her messy, non-committal love life until she does a profile on charming sports doctor Aaron Conners (Bill Hader) and starts to reevaluate her outlook on monogamy.

In a scene where Amy watches a movie in theatres, Radcliffe had a cameo appearance as an actor playing a fictional dog walker.

Raunchy, funny, and surprisingly charming, “Trainwreck” was acknowledged as a fun romantic comedy, even if it wasn’t an innovative one.

“The movie works because it’s all just a frame for Schumer’s personality and charisma, which is rich and colourful enough to carry any plot, even unimaginative ones, to success,” Bernard Boo wrote for Way Too Indie.

In the suspense thriller “Imperium” (2016), he starred as Nate Foster.

Lionsgate Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Imperium.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: In the dramatic thriller “Imperium,” FBI agent Nate Foster (Radcliffe) goes undercover to infiltrate the dark underworld of white supremacists and expose a high-level terrorist plot.

Critics praised “Imperium” for its strong direction and phenomenal acting performances.

“Aside from Daniel Radcliffe’s superb central performance, ‘Imperium’s’ strong core comes from director Daniel Ragussis’ depiction of malign normalcy,” Bertie Archerwrote for One Room With a View.

In “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005), the actor returned as Harry for his fourth year at Hogwarts.

Warner Bros. Pictures Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: In “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” Harry (Radcliffe) seeks to keep his head down and enjoy his fourth year at Hogwarts, but everything changes when he is chosen to compete in the legendary Triwizard Tournament.

The fourth “Harry Potter” film earned rave reviews from critics, who felt like it deftly handled a dizzying amount of plot while keeping the characters front and centre.

“In its last third, ‘The Goblet of Fire’ builds to a climax of such overpowering dread that you might just forget the rest,”Amy Biancolli wrote for the Houston Chronicle. “Harry grows up in an instant, and the film does, too.”

The actor starred in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004).

Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: Harry returns to Hogwarts with Ron (Grint) and Hermione (Watson) for another year of magic and charms. But news that his parents’ supposed murderer has escaped from prison puts a target over Harry’s head.

With artistic leaps and innovative cinematography, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” was praised as a needed divergence from a story that had grown familiar.

“The right word for ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ is wonderful – as in full of wonders, great and small,” Joe Morgenstern wrote for The Wall Street Journal.

Radcliffe’s highest-rated film is “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” (2011).

Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: After evading Lord Voldemort (Fiennes) for the better part of a year, Harry returns to Hogwarts grounds with Hermione (Watson) and Ron (Grint) to confront his lifelong foe and save the magical world.

The last film also proved to be the highest-rated one in the “Harry Potter” series – and Radcliffe’s filmography – with critics praising the huge ensemble cast for pulling off a satisfying conclusion.

“This is a massive, tentpole, franchise movie with impeccable good taste – its most essential, surprising and exhilarating ingredient,” CJ Johnson wrote for Film Mafia.

