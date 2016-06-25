Daniel Radcliffe has a great story about finding out he was cast as Harry Potter

Before Daniel Radcliffe was The Boy Who Lived, and before he was a flatulent corpse or hapless Russian surgeon, he was an 11-year-old actor trying to make it big. He said hearing he was cast as Harry Potter was one of his happiest moments.

“I was in the bath,” Radcliffe told Thrillist. “I guess talking to my mum about something, I don’t know what, and then my dad came in.”

“I remember hearing the phone ring, and I remember it being picked up, and then three minutes later my dad just came up the stairs and he was like, ‘They’re going to tell you officially tomorrow, but we’ve just got the call sounding us out, it’s happening,’ and I freaked out.”

DanRad has been telling this story for a while. As he told Entertainment Weekly in 2010: “I was in the bath at the time … My dad came running in and said, ‘Guess who they want to play Harry Potter?’ and I started to cry. It was probably the best moment of my life.”

Radcliffe’s childhood home, where he took that legendary bath, just went on the market with an asking price of £1.45 million. It recently got a lot cheaper.

NOW WATCH: An ingenious chef created a chocolate luge dessert



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.