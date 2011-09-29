Daniel Loeb Wants To Take On Three Navy SEALs In A Triathlon

This just in:



“In the spirit of one of the Navy SEAL Foundation mantra, ‘all in…all the time,’ prominent money manager Daniel Loeb, Founder and CEO of Third Point LLC, challenges three Navy SEAL Foundation Directors, all former SEALs, to run the “MightyMan” Half Iron Triathlon with him and his team on October 2, 2011 in Montauk, New York, to raise funds for the Foundation. Daniel will make a sizeable contribution to the Navy SEAL Foundation for each director who completes the race as well as help raise money around this event. Thank you Daniel for your generosity and the challenge; as they say in the SEAL Teams, “the only easy day was yesterday.”