A UK MP is urging the government to change how boxing is run, as a suspected drug boss tightens his grip on the sport

A politician is urging the UK government to change the way boxing is run.

Stephen Farry MP intervened as the suspected crime boss Daniel Kinahan grows more influential.

Kinahan this week denied that he has involvement in organised crime. He is widely feared in boxing.

Stephen Farry, an MP for the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland, has asked the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) for four pieces of information regarding Daniel Kinahan’s grip on boxing in Britain.

Kinahan is the reputed figurehead of the Kinahan cartel which is an international group that, according to an Irish High Court court ruling, specialises in execution-style murders, as Insider has previously reported.

The Dubai-based Irishman, who has no criminal convictions, denied these allegations in a statement to Talksport on Monday. “I am not a part of a criminal gang or any conspiracy,” he said.

Kinahan said he has organised at least a dozen world championship matches. Tyson Fury last year credited Kinahan as the kingmaker in a yet-to-be announced two-fight series involving Anthony Joshua.

Seeking answers from the UK government

A political aide for Farry told Insider about the information that he requested.

The deadline for Oliver Dowden MP, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, to answer those questions is Wednesday February 10.

The requests are:

For an assessment from the DCMS of the implications for policies “on the regulation of the sport of boxing [following] allegations made in the BBC’s Panorama programme” that alleged Kinahan, a suspected international mob boss, continues to control boxing in Europe.

“What steps the Government is taking to ensure that professional boxing in the UK or associated with the UK is not influenced by people alleged to be involved in organised crime.”

“What plans the Government has to bring forward legislative proposals on improving the regulation of professional boxing in the UK or associated with the UK.”

“What plans the Government has to introduce a fit and proper person test for those involved in professional boxing consistent with such tests used in other professional sports.”

Farry has spoken to Insider before about his concerns about Kinahan’s background, the allegations that he is an international drug boss, and his tightened grip on boxing in Britain.

“It is critical that we have integrity in sport,” the lawmaker told Insider in a statement last year.

“Daniel Kinahan has been described by the Irish police, An Garda Siochana, in an affidavit to the Irish High Court as running the day to day operations of an international crime gang. This is no ordinary businessman.

“He is not a fit and proper person to be involved in the promotion of professional sport, let alone a very high-profile event [like Fury vs. Joshua].”

Farry feared Kinahan had been using boxing as a vehicle to legitimise himself and said this could compromise the sport while also sending “a terrible message to wider society.”

Some of Kinahan’s clients routinely praise his work as a boxing adviser and agent.

The super middleweight boxer Billy Joe Saunders, linked with a May showdown against Insider’s No.1-ranked boxer in the world Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, told The Athletic this week: “Daniel Kinahan is a very personal, good friend of mine.”

Saunders said: “He’s done every single world title fight for me. I can do nothing but thank Daniel Kinahan for doing so.

“People don’t like how shrewd and smart he is, and they just want him out of the game. Anything that happens in his home country, and he’s away in a completely different country running a legitimate business then he gets the blame for. If someone takes a s— on a Dublin street in Ireland, it’s Daniel Kinahan.”

But other people are wary of Kinahan’s involvement. Two boxing industry sources, afraid to go on the record for fear of Kinahan,alleged to Insider last year that he bullies people in the sport and rules through coercion.

“I’m not scared of a lot of people,” one source said. “But I’m scared of those people [Kinahan and his cartel].”

Farry has tried before to engage with Dowden and the DCMS, but said earlier this month that Dowden had been “dismissive” of his concerns.

However, he added that Kinahan’s continued role in boxing presents “major issues” for both governments and authorities.

The BBC’s Panorama investigation Farry pointed to followed reporting from Insider and years-long coverage from crime experts and sports reporters in Ireland.

‘They’re very worrying allegations’

“They’re very worrying allegations” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden on this week’s @BBCPanorama – that revealed a suspected crime boss is still working at the top of world boxing.

“I’m sure the boxing authorities will want to take these allegations seriously” he says. pic.twitter.com/VQres4gmZr — Dan Roan (@danroan) February 4, 2021

It has already prompted Dowden to comment. “They’re worrying allegations,” he told the BBC’s sports editor Dan Roan last week.

“I haven’t had a chance to examine them in detail but on the face of it, they’re very worrying allegations.

“I know that, as appropriate, the police and others will investigate them and I’m quite sure the boxing authorities will want to similarly take these allegations seriously because it’s in everyone’s interests to have an open sport that everyone can enjoy,” Dowden said.

The British Boxing Board of Control, a body that governs boxing in the UK, has already said it’s powerless to do anything about Kinahan, according to The Guardian. The body argues that Kinahan’s work is beyond its remit.

