Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones reportedly blew away teammates with a profane message before leading the team to an impressive first win

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones had an impressive first start on Sunday, leading his team to a 32-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to an ESPN reporter, Jones impressed teammates when he delivered a profane message in the huddle during the second quarter.

Jones scored the game-winning touchdown on a run, and teammates said afterward that he didn’t look like a rookie quarterback on the field.

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones made a big impression on everyone on Sunday in his first career start.

Jones, who the Giants were mocked for taking with the sixth overall pick in the draft, completed 23 of 36 passes for two touchdowns, then ran in another two touchdowns, including the game-winner, to help the Giants beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-31.

While Jones showed an impressive combination of poise and touch throughout his debut, it was a sudden moment of profanity that impressed teammates, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

There was a point in the second quarter Daniel Jones went into the huddle and said, “Let’s fu***** score!” Guys were taken aback. Had never seen that side of him, seen him curse. Moments later he pulled a zone read and ran in a touchdown. Had the sideline buzzing. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 23, 2019

According to reports through training camp and the season, Jones has been quiet and mild-mannered, much like his predecessor Eli Manning.

After the game, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said there were three qualities the Giants liked best in Jones.

“He was tough, he was competitive, and, in my opinion, he’s a winner,” Shurmur said. “Now the rest of it is just quarterback stuff. But those first three things give him a chance to move forward.”

Jones gave the Giants and Giants fans a reason to hope. One of his better throws of the day came in the third quarter, when he hit Sterling Shepard in the end zone, squeezing the ball in a tight window for his second passing touchdown of the day.

With 3:16 left in the fourth quarter and the Giants trailing by six, Jones took over and led the team downfield and into the red zone. On fourth and 5, with the game on the line, Jones stepped up through the pocket and ran in the game-winning touchdown.

The Giants got lucky when Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

Shepard may have offered the best praise of the day, saying teammates couldn’t tell Jones was a rookie quarterback making his first start.

“He plays with so much poise. You really can’t tell he’s a rookie,” Shepard said. “I’ve heard a lot of stuff about rookies in their first game and how it doesn’t turn out too well. I don’t think that’s the case with him.”

