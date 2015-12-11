Oklahoma ex-police officer accused of sexually assaulting more than a dozen women has been found guilty

NewsOK/Screengrab Holtzclaw cries as the verdict is read.

After four days of deliberations, an Oklahoma jury reached a verdict in the case of a former police officer accused of raping and sexually assaulting 13 women while on duty.

Former Oklahoma City policeman Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on 18 of 36 counts of sexual assault, including five counts of rape in the first degree.

Oklahoma’s News9 channel is reporting that the sentences add up to 263 years in prison.

The jury’s verdict was delivered on Holtzclaw’s 29th birthday. Holtzclaw was visibly distraught, sobbing uncontrollably and swaying from side to side as Judge Timothy Henderson read out the jury’s verdict.

Holtzclaw was lead out in handcuffs shortly after by members of the Sheriff’s Department.

Kyle Schwab, a reporter for The Oklahoman, reported that as Holtzclaw was lead into the gallery, he told his family, “I didn’t do it.”

In the gallery of the courthouse, some of Holtzclaw’s victims gathered to hug, pray, and even sing “Happy Birthday” to Holtzclaw.

