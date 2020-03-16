House impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman reportedly tested positive for coronavirus after raising alarms

Getty Images/Drew Angerer Majority counsel for the House Intelligence Committee Daniel Goldman listens to testimony as a diplomat to Ukraine, William Taylor Jr., and Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George P. Kent testify before the House Intelligence Committee.

Daniel Goldman, the lead counsel on the House Intelligence Committee, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports.

Goldman spearheaded the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and was the chief litigator on the Democratic side.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said in an earlier statement that a staffer who tested positive was “feeling better” and that no other member of the committee reported similar symptoms.

Goldman left Schiff’s office ten days ago and was previously unsuccessful in getting tested for the coronavirus after experiencing “a fever and a headache.”

The former prosecutors has sounded the alarm in recent days about the lack of access to coronavirus testing in New York. Goldman said he wasn’t able to get tested despite experiencing a fever and headache.

“Let’s be very clear: unless you have pneumonia and travelled to one of 5 high-risk countries recently, you can NOT get a [coronavirus] test in New York City,” Goldman said on Twitter, adding that the lack of accessible testing was “shameful.”

“This is not New York City’s fault. There simply are insufficient tests so they are being rationed,” Goldman added. “And I’m fine. Just want to rule it out for my family, including three little kids.”

The next day, Goldman, who was in a hospital bed at the Cornell University hospital, said he was denied a test because his symptoms were “not that bad.”

“Self-quarantine is my only option,” he tweeted. “This is pure triage, not any solution.”

On Friday morning, Goldman said he travelled to Connecticut, which is offering curbside coronavirus tests. In his last Twitter update, Goldman said he was “resting at home, feeling better, and trying to keep 3 little ones away.”

New York has seen an explosion in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last several days. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the spike in numbers is likely due to increased testing capabilities, but epidemiologists and public health experts are urging city and state officials to shut down bars, restaurants, nightclubs, daycare centres, and schools to contain the spread of the virus.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus on Friday afternoon during a White House news conference.

The move will trigger the Stafford Act, which allows for more federal aid to states and municipalities. Trump said his decision will open up access to $US50 billion in aid money for US states and territories.

The president has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House announced Saturday.

Trump’s physician said in a memo released to the media that Trump was tested Friday evening, though he had no symptoms.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, wrote in a memo released to the media. “This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative.”

At a press conference on Saturday, Trump told reporters he had been tested for the virus, despite a previous memo from Conley saying the Trump did not need to be tested or quarantined despite potential exposure to the virus.

Several guests at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida tested positive for the virus, prompting concerns that Trump was exposed.

The president hosted a delegation of officials from Brazil, including President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump shared a dinner table with both men and Wajngarten later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Multiple members of Congress were potentially exposed to the virus after interacting with someone who tested positive for it after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference. Some of those lawmakers later shook hands with Trump or were in close proximity to him.

Four Republican lawmakers – Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Doug Collins, Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Paul Gosar – self-quarantined after coming into contact with the coronavirus patient at CPAC.

Some congressional staffers have also tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days. One staff member working for Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington tested positive and had been in isolation, according to a statement on Wednesday. Cantwell’s office was deep cleaned, and fellow employees have been working remotely.

Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia also said he would self-quarantine after coming into contact with a friend who tested positive.

