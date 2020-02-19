A 22-year-old Brit who has 'the menace of George Foreman' is close to a world title shot against Deontay Wilder, according to his promoter

Photo by Ben Hoskins / Getty Images Daniel Dubois is on a fast-track to a world title shot.

Daniel Dubois, a 22-year-old from the UK, could soon enter the mix as one of the elite heavyweights in the world.

Dubois fights the former Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce in an April 11 showdown at London’s 02 Arena, and the event’s fight promoter wants to position Dubois as a world title contention should he win.

Promoter Frank Warren told Business Insider that he hopes Dubois wins as he has been developing him since his professional debut in 2017.

Within four years of pro fights, Dubois could soon fight for a world title as Warren wants to force the No.1 spot in the WBC’s rankings by keeping his fighter active.

Dubois could end up fighting Deontay Wilder if Wilder beats Tyson Fury Saturday night.

LAS VEGAS – Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fight an eagerly-anticipated rematch on Saturday, and a 22-year-old from Britain is being lined up to fight the rivalry’s winner within 12 months.

That’s according to Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren.

Warren told Business Insider that he’s hoping another heavyweight he represents, the unbeaten phenom Daniel Dubois, will continue to make devastating knockout-winning statements in England, so that he becomes the No.1 fighter within the World Boxing Council’s (WBC) rankings.

That No.1 status could force a mandatory challenge against whoever is the WBC champion at that time.

Warren acknowledged that it is unclear who that might be, as Wilder, the current champion, could lose that title to Fury in Las Vegas this weekend. If Wilder does lose on Saturday, he will likely want another immediate rematch so that he can attempt to win the belt back.

Dubois will also need to keep winning, and do so in style, to ensure a WBC title shot, and he has his own tough test ahead.

On April 11, Dubois will fight against the 2016 Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce at London’s 02 Arena. It is a fight Warren called “a cracker.”

He said: “I don’t expect the fight to go the distance. It’s going to be a knockout.”

Joyce is regarded as the hardest opponent Dubois will have fought in his fledgling career to date, with a strong amateur pedigree, and victories over Bermane Stiverne, Alexander Ustinov, and Bryant Jennings in his first 10 fights as a professional.

Joyce combines that pedigree with a boxing style that overcomes slow hand speed by bullying opponents with his sheer size.

“It would be the biggest win of his [Dubois’] career,” Warren told us.

Warren wants a world title shot for Dubois

Dubois has destructive power inside the ring but is “an introvert” outside of it, according to Warren.

When Dubois has spoken to Business Insider before, he has oft been softly-spoken to a point it could perhaps be misconstrued as shyness.

He does his talking in the ring. Having finished Nathan Gorman with a lazer-fast one-two combination last summer, it is clear he talks quite loudly.

While Dubois remains softly spoken, his promoter Warren is beginning to shout for a shot at a world title.

Photo by James Chance/Getty Images Dubois exhibited boxing skill and thumping power in his knockout win over Gorman last year.

Warren has been nurturing and developing Dubois since he turned professional, steadily stepping-up the level of his competition. He indicated to Business Insider that Dubois will soon be ready for one of the two best heavyweights in the world – Wilder or Fury.

Dubois’ ability to box and punch has been capturing the attention of a key boxing market – the United States.

The prominent American reporter Mike Coppinger, who writes for The Athletic, tweeted last month that the Dubois vs. Joyce bout would be a “big fight” which would position the winner nicely in “the red-hot heavyweight division.”

Sources: Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce have agreed to terms for a heavyweight clash April 18 at The O2 in London on PPV in England (likely ESPN+ in U.S.) Two undefeated big men, both from England, and the winner be well-positioned in the red-hot heavyweight division. Big fight — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) January 27, 2020

Coppinger even said the US broadcaster would likely be ESPN+, which Warren appeared to confirm to us as he said the Joyce fight in April would definitely be shown in the US.

Americans have already seen Dubois fight many times. The most recent, a second round knockout victory against Kyotaro Fujimoto was shown on ESPN+.

The fight was such a mismatch that his opponent was left needing oxygen treatment after being knocked down with a jab, then out for good with a hard right,

On the Dubois and Joyce showdown, Warren said: “It’s got such a buzz about it.”

He added: “Everybody knows what this is – it’s a quality event. [Dubois] can box you and he can hurt you. He seems cool, calm, and collected, but he’s got the menace of a Sonny Liston or a George Foreman about him.”

Warren speaks passionately about Dubois. Though he represents Fury, Dubois is his baby because he helped the heavyweight through every step of his pro journey.

He hopes to do to Dubois what he did with modern British greats like Prince Naseem Hamed, Joe Calzaghe, and Ricky Hatton, all of whom won many world championship fights.

Dubois will need to win one of boxing’s major titles and defend it if he wants to be mentioned in that company on a regular basis.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images Wilder and Fury could be fighting for the WBC world heavyweight title all year.

“I’m hoping [Dubois] might end up a mandatory challenger in one, if not at least two of the [boxing] organisations on the strength of his winning record.”

Champions tend not to be as active as contenders, let alone prospects, and so Dubois, should he beat Joyce as Warren hopes, will stay busy through the year.

“We want [him] to get more experience, have a couple more fights [after Joyce], and really force the No.1 spot.”

Beating Joyce at the 02 Arena could be an Anthony Joshua moment

When Anthony Joshua fought at the 02 Arena in December 2015, he stood opposite a British rival – Dillian Whyte. Both were undefeated big men. Joshua was victorious, and four months later he challenged for a world title, beating Charles Martin with ease. He is now one of boxing’s top attractions as a three-belt heavyweight champion.

Could victory over Joyce see Dubois embark on a similar trajectory? Warren said so.

“You’re absolutely correct. That’s how it will pan out.”

