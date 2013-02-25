Daniel Day-Lewis Is The First Man To Win Three Best Actor Awards

As predicted, Daniel Day-Lewis takes home his third Best Actor Oscar for the lead in “Lincoln.”Day-Lewis’ win makes him the first actor in the history of the Academy Awards to win three Best Actor awards.



The actor was reported to stay in character the entire time while shooting the drama about the 16th American president.

Before “Lincoln,” Day-Lewis won the Best Actor for 2008’s “There Will Be Blood.” and “My Left Foot” in 1989.

