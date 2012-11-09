Daniel Day Lewis Spoofs Clint Eastwood's Chair Act During Acceptance Speech

Photo: YouTube

Daniel Day Lewis picked up a Britannia Award for his performance in “Lincoln” during Wednesday night’s BAFTA gala in Los Angeles, but it was his acceptance speech that had people buzzing.After accepting the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film from his “Lincoln” director Steven Spielberg, the two-time Oscar winner began speaking to an empty chair á la Clint Eastwood talking to a fictitious President Obama during the Republican National Convention.



“I’m so happy the recently re-elected Presient of the United states of America was able to make it here tonight,” Day-Lewis exclaimed after apologizing for being tired because he was up so late watching election coverage the night prior.

“This is nothing against Clint Eastwood,” Day-Lewis explained to the crowd. “But when I saw him talking to a chair in front of a roomful of strangers, I thought, ‘I’ve got to try that.'”

Looking at the empty Obama chair, Day-Lewis continue, “I know as an Englishman, it’s absolutely none of my business, but I’m so very grateful it was you.”

But the actor didn’t stop there, he also poked fun at Rupert Murdoch’s phone-hacking scandal, saying: “I’m looking around at this room of distinguished guests and I feel slightly like the odd man out because I think I’m maybe the only British subject not to have had my phone hacked.”

Watch the no holds barred acceptance speech below:



