Daniel Day Lewis Looks Like A Mirror Image Of The Penny In New 'Lincoln' Poster

Look at a penny. Now look at Lewis. Go back to the penny, and again at Lewis.



The first poster for Steven Spielberg‘s “Lincoln” shows actor Daniel Day Lewis as an exact replica of the 16th president.

The film, due out November, will chronicle the final months of Lincoln’s presidency.

Take a look at the poster below:

Photo: Buena Vista

SEE ALSO: The richest supermodels in the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.