Lieutenant Colonel Davis Says Afghan Mission Is Failing Because 'Success' Of Iraq Surge Was Luck

Photo: Dereliction of Duty II

The other day we wrote about Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis’ blistering report on the deteriorating mission in Afghanistan and the lies told to the American public by some of its highest military officials.The 84-page report is full of cogent arguments and vivid anecdotes that describe “the truth in regards to the genuine conditions on the ground in Afghanistan.”



One section is dedicated to explaining how sending 30,000 surge troops to Afghanistan in early 2010 until late 2011 “was flawed before one boot hit Afghan dirt” due to the fact that the 2007 Iraq surge only succeeded because the brutality of the al-Queda in Iraq (AQI) caused its allies to turn on them and not because of the “grossly inaccurate” claims propagated by celebrated U.S. military leaders.

In early 2009 General David Petraeus (then-commander of CENTCOM), new ISAF commander General Stanley McChrystal and his principle deputy General David Rodriguez were expected to duplicate their success as primary architects of the Iraq surge in Afghanistan.

Lt. Col. Davis — who completed four combat deployments (Desert Storm, Afghanistan in 2005-06, Iraq in 2008-09, and Afghanistan again in 2010-11) — posits that the Afghan mission has been a immense failure because those leaders “fundamentally failed to account for the main causal factor in explaining the success of the Iraq surge.“

The official story is that in 2006 — amid a fledgling war effort in which the Iraqis didn’t trust U.S. soldiers, a civil war that we didn’t know how to stop, and a strategy to turn over control of the country to the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) as quickly as possible — Gen. Petraeus decided to implement a “protect the population” policy in which U.S. soldiers moved into Iraqi neighborhoods “24/7,” earned their trust, and convinced various Sunni insurgent groups to reconcile (from a position of weakness) and “awaken” to join the cause of defeating al-Queda in Iraq (AQI) that subsequently led to a significant drop in violence over the next two years.

However, Davis cites “information that only a handful of English-speaking people have” (including the views of Iraqi Arabs who fought the U.S. with the insurgency or AQI and later became part of the Awakening programs) that provides considerable evidence that General Petraeus’ 2007 strategy in Iraq played no more than a supporting role.