Here's the crazy stunt that launched the career of Daniel Craig's stunt double

Bobby Holland Hanton is a stunt double for Daniel Craig, Chris Hemsworth, and Channing Tatum, among others. As such, he’s done some crazy things in his lifetime, but Hanton told INSIDER about his craziest stunt to date — the one that launched his career.

The first stunt Hanton ever performed was for a scene in the Bond movie “Quantum of Solace,” in which Bond jumps from one balcony to another.

The stunt was filmed in Panama at 2am, and Hanton did the jump without any wires, and without any safety below. It was a risky move, but Hanton says it was his make-or-break moment, and his chance to prove that he was capable of performing high-level stunts.

Clearly, the risk paid off.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Chelsea Pineda

