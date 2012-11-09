Now You Can Score Daniel Craig's Tom Ford 'Skyfall' Sunglasses For $390

Photo: Eyegoodies

In Skyfall, the new James Bond movie wherein the secret agent once again battles against evil villains with a little help from some beautiful women, cool cars, and great tailoring, Daniel Craig continues his loyalty to luxury designer Tom Ford. Not only in the matter of clothing, but with his sunglasses as well.Frank Scious, owner of chic online eyewear boutique Eyegoodies and our go-to expert on optic style, informs us that the tough-guy actor sported a pair of Ford’s Mako style shades from his latest collection in key Skyfall scenes as well as on the set.



The Marko, a classic aviator style with a modern line and subtle detailing that echoes Craig’s evolution of the 007 role while staying true to its heritage, is available in four colours. On screen, Craig wears the silver frame with smoke blue lenses, the same colour combination as the now highly collectible Tom Ford 108 sunglasses he wore in the previous Bond film Quantum of Solace, and a nod to the great Steve McQueen, who also favoured blue lenses and inspired much of the current Bond’s rugged style.

Made in Italy, the frames are also available in gunmetal grey with grey gradient lenses, gunmetal grey with brown lenses, and shiny rose gold with green gradient lenses for $390 per pair.

This post originally appeared on JustLuxe.

