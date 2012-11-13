Daniel Craig Says He Wants Rihanna As The Bond Girl To His 007—If He's Forced To Stay In The Franchise

Daniel Craig opened up in this month’s Rolling Stone about not wanting to do future Bond films.

Daniel Craig scored the biggest “James Bond” opening at the box office this weekend in the franchise’s 50-year history.After opening Friday, “Skyfall”—the 23rd film in the franchise— has already earned a whopping $518.6 million worldwide.



But that doesn’t mean Craig is happy with his current Bond mission and the two films after “Skyfall” he is contracted to do.

The actor reveals to Rolling Stone, “I’ve been trying to get out of this from the very moment I got into it. But they won’t let me go, and I’ve agreed to do a couple more, but let’s see how this one does, because business is business and if the [bleep] goes down, I’ve got a contract that somebody will happily wipe their arse with.”

Unlikely anyone will be using Craig’s contract as toilet paper after the box office success of “Skyfall,” but if he does stay to finish his mission, Craig has a request for a Bond girl.

GlobalGrind.com asked the 44-year-old actor who would make a better Bond girl between Beyoncé and Rihanna. Craig chose 24-year-old Rihanna because “she’s dirtier.”

Perhaps Craig hasn’t seen the singer in “Battleship.”

Watch the full interview below:





