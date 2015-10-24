After a reporter asked Daniel Craig to make a pouty 'duck' face three times, the 'James Bond' actor lost it

It’s clear to some that Daniel Craig has grown a bit tired of doing promotion for the upcoming James Bond film, “Spectre.” But he has an obligation to do and he’s going through with it.

But once in a while, one can see why he could be over the press. In a video making its rounds on the internet, Craig sat with Sarah Powell, a reporter for UK’s ITV show “This Morning.”

During the interview, Powell asked if he’d model the pout he uses on-screen sometimes and in the “Spectre” posters.

“Do you know what I’m talking about?” Powell asked.

“Not really, no,” Craig, 47, responded.

She asked again two or so more times and nothing. “I really think you need to move on,” he finally said.

According to the Daily Mail, sources say that the interview was cut short when David lost his patience and cursed. Others deny that the actor cursed.

Watch the awkward interview below:



