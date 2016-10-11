Daniel Craig explains why he said he'd rather 'slit' his wrists than play James Bond again

Ever since the release of the last James Bond movie, “Spectre,” there has been growing speculation that current Bond Daniel Craig will not return to the franchise.

That was only heightened when he was doing press for “Spectre.” Craig said that he would “rather break this glass and slit my wrists” than play the role again.

Since then, reports have emerged that he has turned down millions of dollars to return to the role that made him an international star.

However, while doing a talk for the New Yorker Festival on Friday night, Craig made it seem like he isn’t completely against coming back for a fifth time as Bond.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’ve got the best job in the world. I’ll keep doing it as long as I still get a kick out of it,” Craig said at the talk, according to Vulture. The actor is currently sporting a platinum-blond hairdo, which he’ll feature in the upcoming Steven Soderbergh NASCAR heist movie “Logan Lucky.“

As for coming back for the next Bond movie, he said there have been “no conversations” as “everyone’s a bit tired.”

But he also made it clear that he’s not searching for any broken bottles when thinking about Bond.

“They say that s–t sticks, and that definitely stuck,” Craig said of the quote. “It was the day after filming [ended on ‘Spectre’]. I’d been away from home for a year.”

Craig later added about playing the iconic role: “If I were to stop doing it, I would miss it terribly.”

MGM did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. However, Callum McDougall, who has been an executive producer on the last four Bond movies, told the BBC in late September that Craig is the “first choice” to play 007 in the next movie.

Craig has a busy dance card at the moment. Along with “Logan Lucky,” he’s also preparing to star in an Off-Broadway show and is starring in the TV series “Purity” for Showtime.

There are currently no details about the untitled 25th James Bond movie or when it will be released.

