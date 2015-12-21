Everyone wants to know if James Bond is actually a Stormtrooper in 'The Force Awakens'

Over the summer, people freaked out when Simon Pegg told a reporter that James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, had a cameo in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Pegg also has a cameo in the film, playing one of the aliens. We saw the British actor featured in a video Disney released during San Diego Comic-Con.

While giving an interview, Pegg said: “I wasn’t a Stormtrooper. Daniel Craig, he was a Stormtrooper… I shouldn’t have said that.”

But when Craig was asked about the cameo, he shot down the rumour in typical gruff Craig fashion:

“Why would I ever bother doing something like that?” the Bond actor told Entertainment Weekly. “F—–g hell! Pffft. Play an extra in another movie?”

But now it looks like he was doing a bit of acting. With “The Force Awakens” in theatres, EW reports that according to numerous sources close to the film, Craig plays a Stormtrooper in it.

Now, there are a lot of stormtroopers in “The Force Awakens,” so Craig could be any of them and you wouldn’t know it.

However, EW reports that Craig is a Stormtrooper that you will remember when you see the film.

[Spoiler coming!]

In a moment that is important to the evolution of the Rey (Daisy Riley) character and a nod to “Star Wars: A New Hope,” while Rey is held captive in Starkiller Base, she uses the Jedi mind trick to get the Stormtrooper on guard to come over and remove her restraints and leave with the cell door open. After Rey tries the trick a few times, the Stormtrooper finally concedes.

The Stormtrooper who becomes overtaken by the Force is Craig, according to EW.

You can’t tell from watching the movie. The voice of the Stormtrooper is not Craig’s but the usual voice all the troopers have when wearing their masks.

But a source with inside knowledge says that’s 007 in the costume.

“He did it for s—s and grins,” the source told EW.

It certainly is a fun moment, even if we didn’t know who was in the helmet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.