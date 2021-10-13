Daniel Craig said he goes to gay bars to avoid aggressive men in straight clubs

Daniel Craig. Getty/Max Munby

Daniel Craig, also known as James Bond in the “007” series, said he likes to go to gay bars to avoid aggressive straight men.

The actor said he started to going to gay bars in his youth to stop getting beat up.

“There are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason,” Craig said.

Daniel Craig may play a macho man as James Bond in the “007” series, but he said he tries his best to avoid aggressive men off-screen.

The actor told Bruce Bozzi with SiriusXM he’s been going to gay bars for years to avoid “the aggressive dick-swinging in hetero bars,” according to the New York Daily News.

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” Craig said on the “Lunch with Bruce” SiriusXM podcast. “One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.”

The British actor said he first started going to gay bars in his youth because he didn’t want to get punched on a night out, which would happen “quite a lot” at straight bars.

Craig explained people weren’t bothered by his presence at gay bars, despite being a straight man himself. He said no one really asked him about his sexuality when he was out at straight bars, making them a “very safe place to be.”

Because many straight women go to bars that cater to gay men, Craig said he was even able to pick up women on nights out.

“I could meet girls there, ’cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there,” Craig said.