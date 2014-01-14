Daniel Christie's Alleged Killer Shaun McNeil Chose To Stay In The Court Cells Today

Shaun McNeil. Photo: Supplied

The man who allegedly punched Sydney teenager Daniel Christie on New Years Eve remained in the cells at Central Local Court today, after being charged with his murder.

Shaun McNeil was due in court for a hearing. He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused. Christie had been in a critical condition for 11 days before his family made the decision to switch off his life support.

Several news reports say the self-described MMA fighter chose not to appear, though it is unclear if a reason was provided.

McNeil was originally charged with series of assault offences. Following Christie’s passing, the NSW attorney-general asked the acting DPP to investigate whether a murder charge was applicable.

There is more here.

