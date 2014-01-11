Daniel Christie Who Was 'Coward Punched' On NYE Has Died In Hospital

Facebook photo of Daniel Christie.

Sydney teenager Daniel Christie, who was attacked in Kings Cross on New Years Eve, died in St Vincent’s hospital this morning.

“While no words can describe how crushed we are, Daniel fought courageously over the past 11 days which allowed everyone to say their farewells,” the Christie family said in a statement published by The Sydney Morning Herald.

His alleged attacker, 25 year old Shaun McNeil, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three counts of common assault.

Sky News reports McNeil allegedly bragged about is martial arts skills before hitting Christie who was shielding other young men from the attacker.

The Christies have said they “do not want Daniel’s death to be in vain and are committed to rallying for change. A positive change needs to come from such a negative situation.”

The family closed their statement to the press with a reminder.

“Cherish your family and the important relationships in your life, because you never know when you loved one could be gone.”

Sky reports police expect further charges will be laid against McNeil, who will appear in court in March.

Sky News and The SMH have more.

