Daniel Boulud Thinks A Bunch Of Restaurants Are Ageing Their Steak For Way Too Long

Linette Lopez
Dry Ageing Steaks at DeBraggaBusiness Insider/Liz O’Connor

With three Michelin stars under his belt at the relatively young age of 58, Danie Boulud has captured the attention and respect of foodies across the globe.

And in a recent interview with The Independant, Boulud had his say about one of the most controversial debates rocking the world of meat right now — how long should dry aged steak be aged?

In New York City — where Boulud’s restaurant, Daniel, has reigned over the Upper East Side for years — some restaurants are ageing their steaks up to 125 days (like Osteria Morini) or 140 days (like Eleven Madison Park).

That’s extreme, and a solid 44 days is more common, but Boulud says even that’s too much for him.

From The Independent:

He’s so approachable, you end up asking him slightly silly, while-I’ve-got-you-here questions: does he believe in hanging meat for (the new fashion) 44 days? “Non, I don’t like that — you can’t do it with grass-fed meat, because it would be like that” — he bangs the table twice — “there would be no fat left in it. For me, 30 days it’s already pretty good for rib eye or sirloin on the bone. I like my meat grass-fed and juicy. The French never age their meat more than two or three weeks.”

Read the full profile here>

