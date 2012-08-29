17-Year-Old Shot At Baltimore-Area High School Is A Special Needs Student

Photo: StreetsSaluteMusic/YouTube

The 17-year-old hit in the back when Robert Gladden allegedly began shooting at Perry Hall High School in Baltimore County is a student with Down’s Syndrome who loves sports and Lady Gaga.Police believe Gladden brought a gun to school Monday on the first day of classes and began shooting in the school’s cafeteria.



However, they believe Gladden wasn’t specifically targeting fellow student Daniel Borowy, who is still in critical condition.

“It’s just a horrible thing to go through, but when you have a special needs child, it’s just extra devastating,” Trish Smelser, a family friend of the Borowys told ABC News. “They don’t communicate as well. It’s just so hard.”

However, Borowy is slowly but surely healing she said, adding that he suffered two broken ribs and a bruised lung but can now move his fingers and toes.

“He loves Lady Gaga. He has a suitcase packed and says he’s going to go to California to marry her,” Smelser’s daughter, Stephanie said.

Borowy also loves sports and is a very active teenager.

Borowy’s family declined to speak to ABC but did issue a statement asking for people to respect their privacy at this time.

