Wall Street veteran Dan Alpert dismantles the idea that the American economy will carry the rest of the world

By many indicators, the US economy is miles ahead of the rest of the world.

And while Westwood Capital’s Daniel Alpert agrees in his most recent presentation, he says there are some key weaknesses that investors are either missing or overlooking.

For instance, even though the count of nonfarm payrolls has increased, most of the jobs have been created in low-wage sectors.

And the idea that the US economy can really decouple from the world economy? Perhaps not so much.

Thanks to Daniel Alpert and Westwood Capital for letting us run this presentation.

