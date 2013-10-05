Danica Patrick Will Drive A Pink Car For Breast Cancer Awareness

Danica Patrick’s green no. 10 Go Daddy car will be sporting a new pink paint job in October for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Patrick unveiled the car this week in New York City.

The pink and green car will make its debut this weekend at the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas. The car will also see action at races later in October In Charlotte, Talladega, and Martinsville.

As part of the initiative, Go Daddy is donating $US50,000 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Here is another shot of the car during practice this week…

