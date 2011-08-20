Danica Patrick Is Racing Full Time In NASCAR In 2012

Photo: david_shankbone via flickr

It’s not known yet whether Patrick will be able to compete in next year’s Indianapolis 500, an IndyCar race she’s never won, but none-the-less has been competitive.She has split time this year running in NASCAR’s Nationwide and the IZOD Indy Car series.



ESPN.com is reporting that Patrick will compete in a full slate of Nationwide races in the No. 7 GoDaddy.com Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

She is expected to enter some NASCAR Sprint Cup races for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2012 and move into the Sprint Cup series full time in 2013, according to ESPN.

So far this year, Patrick has driven in six Nationwide races, with a fourth-place finish in Las Vegas as her top performance. Danica has run in 13 IZOD IndyCar events so far in 2011, with one Top Five finish. Her only victory, at either level, came at the IndyCar Twin Ring Motegi in Japan in 2008.

Earlier this month, Patrick discussed the differences between IndyCar and NASCAR racing.



This post originally appeared on The Christian Science Monitor.

