A Fan Damaged Danica Patrick's Car With A Shoe While She Was In First Place

Much of Danica Patrick’s “bad luck” this season has been created by her own inexperience as she is making the transition from open-wheel racing to NASCAR. But she had performed well on road courses. And this weekend, that bad luck took a turn for the worse when she was knocked out of the lead of the Nationwide Series race in Montreal after a fan intentionally threw a shoe on to the track.



Who throws a shoe? Honestly!

Patrick had led 20 laps of the race when her car ran over a shoe that camera’s caught being thrown over a safety fence. Almost immediately after hitting the shoe, Patrick complained that she was having trouble steering and eventually relinquished the lead. She would go on to finish 27th.

Here’s the video…



