Danica Patrick Officially Moves To NASCAR Full Time For 2012

Photo: david_shankbone via flickr
Danica Patrick finally announced her full time move to NASCAR in 2012 today in a webcast.Patrick will run a full nationwide schedule with JR Motorsports, and could run in up to 10 Sprint Cup Races with Stewart-Haas Racing.
Darren Rovell estimated Patrick will bring in about $40 million in sponsorship money to JR Motorsports.
