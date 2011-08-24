DANICA PATRICK: 29 Years In The Life Of Racing's Most Famous Female

Photo: david_shankbone via flickr
Danica Patrick is expected to make an announcement tomorrow that she will race full time with NASCAR in 2012.Patrick started driving for NASCAR part-time in 2010, and many are speculating she’ll make the full time move for next season.
The most famous female racer, got her start racing go-karts when she was just 10 years old. Since then she has broken records in racing, become the face of GoDaddy.com, and has expressed her interest in fashion and modelling off the race track.
Danica was born and raised in Wisconsin. She was a cheerleader in high school, she never graduated, but got her GED instead
She's been racing go-karts since she was 10, and when she turned 16, she moved to England to advance her racing career
She finished second in Britain's Ford Festival, making her the only woman to ever place so high in that race
In 2003, and 2004 she raced in the Toyota Atlantic Championship. In 2004, she consistently placed top three
And in 2007 she signed on with Andretti Green Racing. She had bad luck at several races but in the end she finished with four top 5's and eleven top 10's
In 2010, Danica was sponsored by GoDaddy.com in both the JR Motorsports and Nascar Nationwide Series.
She also drove a part time schedule for NASCAR Nationwide Series. In her first race she finished 6th.
In March of this year, Danica placed 4th at Sam's Town 300 Nationwide Series Race, the best a female has ever placed.
This year, Danica is racing in the 2011 IndyCar Series, and is expected to make an announcement tomorrow that she'll join NASCAR full time in 2012
And she was in an episode of CSI NY (below), voiced herself in a Simpsons episode, and co-starred in a Jay-Z music video
- She's married, and lives with her husband and dog in Arizona
- She love to shop at Best Buy and BCBG
- She's a huge music fan and likes everything from Alanis Morrisette to Queen
- She appeared in two GoDaddy.com commercials during the 2009 Superbowl, and they were the most watched ads.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.