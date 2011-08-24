DANICA PATRICK: 29 Years In The Life Of Racing's Most Famous Female

Photo: david_shankbone via flickr

Danica Patrick is expected to make an announcement tomorrow that she will race full time with NASCAR in 2012.Patrick started driving for NASCAR part-time in 2010, and many are speculating she’ll make the full time move for next season.



The most famous female racer, got her start racing go-karts when she was just 10 years old. Since then she has broken records in racing, become the face of GoDaddy.com, and has expressed her interest in fashion and modelling off the race track.

